Escaped prisoner captured in South Jersey's Festival Mall

- Police say the prisoner who escaped overnight has been recaptured.

Daniel Newman is once again in police custody. Sunday afternoon, after 12 hours on the loose, he was found at a fast food restaurant at the Festival Mall. Hamilton Township police had reported police activity in the area.

Details on his capture were not disclosed. We also don't yet know whether Newman will face additional charges related to the escape.

The manhunt started when Newman escaped overnight, while New Jersey State Police troopers were taking him to the Atlantic County Jail.

They say he was arrested Saturday night “at the Golden Nugget Casino for theft-related crimes within the Atlantic City casino district.”

Somehow, the 22-year-old from Lawrenceville, Georgia escaped from State Police custody. Newman ran into a wooded area while handcuffed from behind.

Hamilton Township police started helping with the search before 4am.