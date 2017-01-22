FBI sub-machine gun stolen from agent's car

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - The FBI announced Friday that a sub-machine gun was stolen out of an agent’s car earlier this month outside San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle described the gun as a Heckler & Koch MP5 10 mm. The report said an ammunition magazine and bulletproof vest were also taken from the special agent’s vehicle.

It is believed that the items were taken on the evening of Jan. 8 or the morning of Jan. 9, according to the report. It was unclear how the weapon was stored in the car, which was parked in Contra Costa County.

The Mercury News reported that California Gov. Jerry Brown recently signed legislation requiring law enforcement agents to lock weapons in secure compartments when left in cars.

