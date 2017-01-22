Burglars break into jewelry store through back wall, make clean getaway News Burglars break into jewelry store through back wall, make clean getaway Police are searching for the two people who broke into a jewelry store in Northeast Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood, overnight.

Investigators say the burglar alarm went off just before 2am Sunday at Kim Thanh Jewelry Store on the 5500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

The thieves broke in through a back wall. Crews spent much of Sunday patching it up. (Click the picture of the wall for more of the scene.)

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce reports surveillance video inside shows the two people inside, with their faces and hands covered.

According to the owner’s brother, they’d cut utility wires before entering and the whole heist took only minutes.

Several gold necklaces were swiped from display cases and some cash was also taken.

Damage estimates are between $10,000 and $20,000.

The thieves didn’t get everything they wanted. Jewels were spotted on the ground at the scene.