Man arrested for stealing car with 2 young children inside

(INSIDE EDITION)--Baltimore Police arrested a man who allegedly stole a car with two young children inside, according to reports.

John Bowling, 37, is facing kidnapping charges and auto theft charges after he allegedly stole a mother’s car with her 4-year -old and 19-month-old in the backseat while she was unloading groceries on Thursday.

She’d left the keys in the ignition, according to reports.

Police immediately issued an Amber Alert for the two children who were eventually found a few blocks away within an hour, according to reports.

“I got a phone call by my wife. The kids were gone and I just sped home,” Eric O’Neill, the children’s father, told CBS. ““I was real heartbroken…I was -- when they say men don’t cry, I cried my heart out.”

Police said a neighbor’s surveillance camera helped them get a photograph and alert the community.

O’Neill is thankful to police and the community for getting his kids back home.