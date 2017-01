WATCH: Traffic trouble blamed on birds [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Instagram/JessicaRios via Storyful News WATCH: Traffic trouble blamed on birds This isn't a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, but the evening rush hour looked a bit similar in Houston on Friday.

Take a look how a giant flock of birds flew in circular patterns across Highway 610.

Also, notice the brake lights.

The spectacle above caused many drivers on the ground to slow down to watch the animals in flight, including the person who uploaded this video.