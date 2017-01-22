Police investigate fatal crash in Voorhees

- Police are investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Kresson-Gibbsboro Rd. near a local golf course.

According to police, the victim was driving a 2009 Range Rover when it veered off the road and struck multiple trees.

Police say that the driver succumbed to their injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Voorhees police at 846-428-5400.

