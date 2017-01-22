Cops find pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons

(INSIDE EDITION)--U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents in Texas discovered 3,000 pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

The agency said it searched a shipment of fresh watermelons on Jan 17. and discovered that 390 of the "watermelons" were actually suspected marijuana packages shaped like melons and wrapped in green material.

The marijuana had an estimated worth of $600,092, according to authorities.

"Smugglers continue to be creative as they attempt to introduce illegal narcotics into our country," said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. "Our frontline CBP officers' experience, vigilance and attention to detail prevents the introduction of these dangerous drugs into our country."