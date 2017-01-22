United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop on flights

United Airlines lifts ground stop

Posted:Jan 22 2017 08:20PM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 11:18PM EST

(AP/WTXF) - United Airlines has lifted a ground stop that was set in place for an hour Sunday night. 

The airline initially put a stop to domestic flights because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an "IT issue." It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.
 
The airline took to Twitter to make both announcements.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29 News and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories