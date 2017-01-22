United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop on flights [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Christian Junker/Flickr) News United Airlines places nationwide ground stop on flights United Airlines has lifted a ground stop that was set in place for an hour Sunday night.

- United Airlines has lifted a ground stop that was set in place for an hour Sunday night.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

The airline initially put a stop to domestic flights because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King said in a brief statement that it issued a ground stop in the U.S. because of an "IT issue." It did not give any more details, and it was not immediately clear how many flights were affected.

The airline took to Twitter to make both announcements.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

