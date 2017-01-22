United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop on flights

(AP/WTXF) - United Airlines has lifted a ground stop that was set in place for an hour Sunday night.
UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
The airline initially put a stop to domestic flights because of a computer problem.
A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience.— United (@united) January 23, 2017
Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.
