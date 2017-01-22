Major delays expected for commuters Monday News Major delays expected for commuters Monday As if the potential for rain and heavy wind tomorrow weren't enough to make for a slow commute, now factor in a massive detour.

An estimated 42,000 vehicles use the bridge connecting the Turnpikes over the Delaware River daily.

That bridge is closed indefinitely as of Friday after a crew member discovered a crack in a steel truss.

Engineers stabilized the bridge this weekend and will spend two weeks evaluating how to fix it, with the actual repair potentially keeping the bridge closed for a month or longer.

On Sunday, there are big rigs parked along the bridge pointing drivers in the directions of detours.

Some of the truckers, like Leif Butler, who covers 48 states, and is here twice a month are looking for just that.

"With the roads around here and the low bridges and the weight limits, it's gonna cause a major problem for the trucks getting out of jersey, Philadelphia," said Butler. "This load came out of Ohio, on the way to Trenton, and now I have to go ten miles farther."

As a result, expect big backups at other nearby crossings including the Burlington Bristol Bridge, I-95, Route 1, and Lower Trenton.

Monday is expected to have long delays, with the potential for 60mph wind gusts and three inches of rain closer to the coast, and slightly lesser amounts along the i95 corridor.

Power crews on standby in case of outages.

Emergency teams are also preparing for the possibility of widespread minor coastal flooding.