Windier and rainier through the day, lasting into Tuesday News Windier and rainier through the day, lasting into Tuesday The Philadelphia region is dealing with a nor'easter. Wind and rain will be picking up throughout the day.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio reports temperatures are starting in the 40s and they’ll stay there, so this is a rain event. The only exception will be possible snow in the Poconos, where it’s expected to get colder. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties from 11am Monday to 11am Tuesday.

Monday morning, the storm is over North Carolina’s Outer Banks but moving north and making its way here.

Prepare for wind-driven rain, the type that can hit you in the face even with an umbrella. Already gusty winds will become stronger and the rain will get heavier.

Tree down on Schuylkill (I-76) WB just past Gladwyne. Only one lane was open until crews were able to remove it:

Large tree that nearly our son Jake this morning while he stood waiting at the top of the driveway for the bus. pic.twitter.com/EHCBDvbV9J — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) January 23, 2017

The worst of it should start around midday and last for hours.

Messy Monday, for sure. Wind-driven rain with us all day long. The worst of the rain is during the evening commute. https://t.co/YF8H1cBTzH — Sue Serio (@SueSerioFox29) January 23, 2017

Expect 1-2 inches of rain inland and about 3 inches down the shore. If temperatures were colder, this would be a huge snowfall.

Winds are now blowing waves up,over, and across the street here in Atlantic City @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/uG1zkPj3JG — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 23, 2017

Wind gusts will reach 50mph inland and 60mph down the shore.

There is a wind advisory inland, a high wind warning for coastal counties, and a storm warning off shore.

On the water, there is a gale warning for Delaware Bay and a coastal flood warning for coastal counties. The concern is back bay flooding. The early morning high tide means street flooding is likely.

Rough weather is keeping the Cape May-Lewes ferry at its dock. Officials canceled all Monday trips because of high winds and rough seas. The boats ply the waters between Cape May in New Jersey and Lewes, Delaware.

Longport beach sand blowing across the jetty by Nor'Easter winds&into the bay across from Ocean City @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/ofqcUdhMkq — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 23, 2017

There may be trees down, localized power outages and significant beach erosion.

Mini Cooper makes a Major splash in Atlantic City where roads are flooding early in this Nor'Easter @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xw2LF0QzVj — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 23, 2017

Later Monday, the storm will continue to the northeast. Conditions will calm overnight.

Tuesday morning, there will be some leftovers but that should be gone midday and we may even see the sun in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the best day of the week. Then, it’ll get chillier for the weekend.