2 weekend machete-wielding robberies may be related

- Police say two convenience store robberies over the weekend in Allentown involved machetes to threaten clerks.

Allentown police say the first robbery targeted a 7-Eleven about 3:45am Saturday. That incident involved a single suspect whose face was covered when he ran away with an unspecified amount of cash.

At almost the same time Sunday, two men with their faces covered robbed a Speedway store. One of those suspects also had a machete before the suspects got away with cash.

Assistant Police Chief Gail Struss said police considering the similar weapon and time frame of both robberies have investigators thinking they may be related.