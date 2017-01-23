Doctors to provide update on conditions of Pres. George H.W. Bush, Barbara

- During a news conference scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, Houston Methodist Hospital physicians will provide an update to the conditions of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Hospitalist Dr. Amy Mynderse and pulmonologist Dr. Clint Doerr will conduct the news conference.

41st President Bush was extubated on Friday morning and was breathing well on his own. He and Barbara remain in the hospital in stable condition. He

The former President was admitted into the hospital on Saturday, Jan. 14, after suffering from acute respiratory problems related to pneumonia. Barbara Bush was also admitted into the hospital with bronchitis.

Getting ready for media briefing @MethodistHosp on 41 and Mrs B. pic.twitter.com/uoB5D5PanN — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 23, 2017

Watch the streaming news conference starting at 10 a.m.: