Feds raid jewelry store connected to 15 home burglaries

- Federal agents probing home robberies in Philadelphia's suburbs raided the Center City jewelry store whose owner is accused of fencing stolen goods.

Sunday night, agents converged on Jewelers' Row and searched V Jewelers on 8th and Samson streets.

Friday, store owner Wasim Shazad of East Norriton – who prosecutors said operates out of three storefronts -- was arraigned on charges of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, receiving stolen property, failing to report precious metal transactions and corrupt organizations. It's not known if he has a lawyer.

Shazad’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Prosecutors say a burglary ring targeted 15 homes in which jewelry, cash and goods worth more than $1.5 million were stolen between August 2015 and July 2016.

Of the15 burglaries, eight were committed in Montgomery County, six in Delaware County and one in Chester County

Four other men -- Jerrel Jaynes, Kebbie Ramseur, Ralph Mayrant and Shron Linder -- have been charged in that part of the case.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday, “Additional multiple felony charges related to all 15 burglaries will be filed against them, including corrupt organizations, burglary, theft, robbery, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.”

The four were arrested back in July.