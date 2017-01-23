Woman charged with male roommate's murder

Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief

Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief

Posted:Jan 23 2017 11:52AM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 12:11PM EST

MANAYUNK (WTXF) - A Manayunk woman is now charged with murder and related offenses in the death of her roommate.

Monday, police said on Saturday at about 2:40am, they responded to a home in the 4300 block of Boone Street.

Anthanasia Moncrief, 28, told them her roommate “was on the 2nd floor of the property, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right upper back.”

They found Richard Spadel, 32, and paramedics tried to help, but he was pronounced dead within 20 minutes.

Saturday, without releasing names, they said Spadel tried to get into Moncrief’s room with scissors and that’s when they say she fired her gun.

Monday, police said the investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories