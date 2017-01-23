Woman charged with male roommate's murder

- A Manayunk woman is now charged with murder and related offenses in the death of her roommate.

Monday, police said on Saturday at about 2:40am, they responded to a home in the 4300 block of Boone Street.

Anthanasia Moncrief, 28, told them her roommate “was on the 2nd floor of the property, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right upper back.”

They found Richard Spadel, 32, and paramedics tried to help, but he was pronounced dead within 20 minutes.

Saturday, without releasing names, they said Spadel tried to get into Moncrief’s room with scissors and that’s when they say she fired her gun.

Monday, police said the investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.