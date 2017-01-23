Good Samaritan Shot Dead While Trying to Stop Mall Robbery

(INSIDE EDITION) Police are honoring a Good Samaritan as a hero after he was shot dead while trying to stop armed robbers in a San Antonio mall Sunday.

Jason Pietro, 34, and another suspect were fleeing after allegedly robbing the Kay Jewelers store in the Rolling Oaks Mall when they encountered two people who tried to stop them, according to police.

Jonathan Murphy, 42, was shot dead by one of the suspects, according to police, before the other citizen, who had a concealed carry license, pulled out his gun and shot one of the suspects, leaving him in critical condition.

Pietro then allegedly ran through the mall and continued shooting, leaving two more people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Four others were injured in the chaos.

“What we have here is a robbery gone really, really bad,” Police Chief William McManus said, adding that the shooting was “absolutely senseless.”

Police later arrested Pietro and two weapons were recovered with him, according to police.

According to a GoFundMe page for Murphy’s family, Murphy and his wife Aimee were at the mall getting their wedding rings cleaned when the robbery occurred.

"While they were there, two horrible people decided to rob the store and threaten the safety of Jon's wife and everyone else. Jon, the protector, lost his life making sure nobody else did."