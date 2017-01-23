Foundation: Gold Star family members assaulted by riotous mob outside Inaugural Ball

- Two Gold Star family members were assaulted by angry protesters outside the Renaissance Washington DC Downtown Hotel on Friday night, where the American Legion hosted a tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the Veterans Inaugural Ball, according to the Travis Manion Foundation.

The foundation says Ryan Manion and Amy Looney were pushed by a man in a mask hiding his face, spit on by other “protestors”, and called vile names as they entered and exited the venue.

Ryan Manion, whose brother 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq and Amy Looney, wife of LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney who was killed in Afghanistan, are left angry and scared.

According to Manion, “These people had such hatred in their eyes when they screamed at us. We were told that we ruined this country and that we should get a job”.

The women lead one of the country’s largest veteran serving organizations, Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

Travis and Brendan gave their lives to protect the freedoms that we hold so dear. But the people who assaulted us are not protestors; they are not exercising their rights with the goal of making our country a better place," Manion said.

Amy Looney added, “This is precisely why our work at Travis Manion Foundation is so critical. Friday night was one of the ugliest experiences that I have seen. But today we are reinvigorated to continue our mission to redefine America’s national character. We must establish unity and we, as Americans, must do better.”