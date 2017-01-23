New San Francisco police chief Bill Scott sworn in

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) -- Bill Scott was sworn into office Monday as San Francisco's new chief of police during an elaborate ceremony at City Hall this afternoon.



"The SF PD strives to be a model," Mayor Ed Lee said. "Chief Scott brings a vision of reform that will support our city."



Scott's appointment was announced last month following a search triggered by the resignation last May of Chief Greg Suhr in the wake of several fatal police shootings and scandals centering around racist and homophobic text messages within the department.



Scott thanked his two immediate predecessors -- Suhr and Acting Chief Tony Chaplin during his remarks.

"These are very challenging times for law enforcement," Scott said, adding that he would work to earn the trust of his rank-and-file.

The ceremony was interrupted by someone who began shouting during the chief's remarks. The man was escorted out of the room and Scott never stopped speaking during the outburst.

Scott takes over a department that is working to implement reforms based on a U.S. Department of Justice report issued in October that found racial disparities in traffic stops and searches, problems in the handling of use of force incidents and a lack of transparency, among other issues.

The department also recently finalized a revised use of force policy that has become the subject of litigation with the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

The police union has sued to block the policy's bans on shooting at moving vehicles and the use of the carotid restraint, a type of control hold that cuts off the blood flow to a suspect's brain.

Mayor Ed Lee had been expected to choose interim Chief Toney Chaplin, who had the backing of the police union, but instead opted to go with a department outsider.

Scott, an Alabama native, has served for 27 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, most recently as deputy chief. He will be sworn in at 3 p.m.

