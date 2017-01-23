Scott Air Force Base evacuted following suspicious package scare

- A portion of Scott Air Force Base in Illinois has been evacuated due to a bomb threat situation.

A post on the base's Facebook page states officials are responding to “a suspicious package incident near the James Gym.”

The 375th Medical Clinic has been evacuated and the Fire, Security Forces and the Explosive Ordnance teams are on scene investigating.

All personnel outside of the 500 foot evacuation zone is being asked to shelter in place.

The base is part of the Air Mobility Command and headquarters for the U.S. Transportation Command. At any given time, up to 13,000 people could be on the base.

