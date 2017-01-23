Rooster Soup Company donates all net profits to local soup kitchen

- Our Bill Anderson visited a restaurant helping some local people down on their luck. The people running that restaurant says helping homeless people isn't really complicated. The owners are showing that providing light in people lives just requires a little handwork and selflessness.

“Our initial idea was Federal Donuts, which is our business, has spare chicken that doesn’t fit into the model because we just make fried chicken but there are parts of the chicken that are intensely useful that you would not fry and serve. So we thought we’ll make soup and give it to Broad St., " Felicia D’Ambrosio, Partner Federal Donuts, told FOX 29.

Broad St. is the Broad Street Ministry that has been serving the homeless and needy population in innovative ways for years. They were thrilled that a successful business wanted to help them but to keep their programs going they needed money more than soup.

“So we thought lets sell the soup and turn those profits over to Broad St and support their mission that we feel is really important to creating a better Philadelphia," Felicia explained.

So after 180,000 dollars in donations from the public, a lot of planning and design, not only will they sell soup but now The Rooster Soup Company is a cool diner serving breakfast lunch and dinner and donating all net profits.

Walking around on opening day FOX 29's Bill Anderson saw that the concept is actually really simple, they’ve been successful so they want to give back. And much of the crowd seemed to embrace it immediately.

If things go according to projections the Rooster Soup Company should be able to provide money for 20,000 plus meals annually to Broad Street Mission plus additional necessities. That’s their mission but in order to be successful they are focused on just being a great restaurant and the rest will take care of itself.

The Rooster Soup Company is unique but wouldn't it be interesting if it wasn't? If the concept of doing something good for your community after you’ve been successful is just something we took as second nature…for goodness sake,