Slow nor'easter departure means Tuesday traffic trouble

- FOX 29’s Steve Keeley is reporting both the Black Horse Pike is shut down in both directions, shortly after 6am Tuesday, and the White Horse Pike is down to one lane in each direction near the Jersey Shore.

@AtlanticCityOEM Rt 30 White Horse Pike still has one lane open in each direction right now @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/iZDts8Qjoy — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 24, 2017

That’s because of high tide. It already hit the ocean and is now hitting the back bay. The alternative is the Atlantic City Expressway.

Many roads in AC are flooded. Don't drive through standing water if you don't know how deep it is. Use the AC Expressway to enter and exit. — Atlantic City Police (@AtlanticCityPD) January 24, 2017

Also, New Jersey Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line is shut down for folks heading to or from Philadelphia. According to NJ Transit, “Service remains suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations due to (the) Delair Bridge stuck in the open position.”

Instead, the commuter agency says bus service is being provided between 30th Street station and across the Delaware River to Cherry Hill, and PATCO is accepting NJT rail tickets and passes.

Just be aware of at least one PATCO schedule change and don't be surprised by delays on other commuter services on this damp, drizzly day.

Click here for SEPTA's System Status page for up-to-the-minute information on your bus, trolley, subway or train.

PLEASE NOTE: The 8:03a WB out of WC is canceled. The next WB out of WC will be the 8:07a. The 7:56a WB out of LW will run as a local. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) January 24, 2017

Monday, Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey.

Again, expect delays and overcrowding wherever you're going.

Normally just boats told to go Slow No Wake,in Atlantic City it applies to drivers go thru high water @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/boDJocQj37 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 24, 2017

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports roads all over the region are wet with puddles. Speed limits are slower. Of course, we should all be slowing down for safety. And Bob says to check with your airline because airport delays are likely.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson is on the scene in Cherry Hill, where one lane of Route 70 westbound has finally reopened at Cropwell Road, near Route 73, in the past few minutes. Eastbound reopened at about 10pm Monday. Bob suggests using Old Marlton Pike instead.

Monday, the heavily traveled road was closed in both directions after wind brought power lines down, snapping the poles. The work is expected to continue through the morning rush hour. Besides electric crews, Verizon and Comcast workers are also out, meaning other utilities are affected.

Also, the turnpike connector bridge remains closed indefinitely.

Bob suggests if you’re heading east from Pennsylvania, take Route 1 north to I-95 north, over the Scudder Falls Bridge. You can also stay on Route 1 and take the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge to downtown Trenton. Locals can take the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

If you’re heading west from the New Jersey Turnpike, Exit 7A will get you to I-195 west to Trenton, Exit 5 will get you to the Burlington-Bristol Bridge, and Exit 4 will get you to Route 73 and you’ll have your choice of bridges.