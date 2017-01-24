Slow nor'easter departure means Tuesday traffic trouble

Also, turnpike bridge remains closed, expect airline delays

Posted:Jan 24 2017 06:30AM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 08:19AM EST

(WTXF) - FOX 29’s Steve Keeley is reporting both the Black Horse Pike is shut down in both directions, shortly after 6am Tuesday, and the White Horse Pike is down to one lane in each direction near the Jersey Shore.

That’s because of high tide. It already hit the ocean and is now hitting the back bay. The alternative is the Atlantic City Expressway.

Also, New Jersey Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line is shut down for folks heading to or from Philadelphia. According to NJ Transit, “Service remains suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations due to (the) Delair Bridge stuck in the open position.”

Instead, the commuter agency says bus service is being provided between 30th Street station and across the Delaware River to Cherry Hill, and PATCO is accepting NJT rail tickets and passes.

Just be aware of at least one PATCO schedule change and don't be surprised by delays on other commuter services on this damp, drizzly day.

Click here for SEPTA's System Status page for up-to-the-minute information on your bus, trolley, subway or train.

Monday, Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey. 

Again, expect delays and overcrowding wherever you're going.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reports roads all over the region are wet with puddles. Speed limits are slower. Of course, we should all be slowing down for safety. And Bob says to check with your airline because airport delays are likely.

FOX 29’s Lauren Johnson is on the scene in Cherry Hill, where one lane of Route 70 westbound has finally reopened at Cropwell Road, near Route 73, in the past few minutes. Eastbound reopened at about 10pm Monday. Bob suggests using Old Marlton Pike instead.

Monday, the heavily traveled road was closed in both directions after wind brought power lines down, snapping the poles. The work is expected to continue through the morning rush hour. Besides electric crews, Verizon and Comcast workers are also out, meaning other utilities are affected.

Also, the turnpike connector bridge remains closed indefinitely.

Bob suggests if you’re heading east from Pennsylvania, take Route 1 north to I-95 north, over the Scudder Falls Bridge. You can also stay on Route 1 and take the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge to downtown Trenton. Locals can take the Burlington-Bristol Bridge.

If you’re heading west from the New Jersey Turnpike, Exit 7A will get you to I-195 west to Trenton, Exit 5 will get you to the Burlington-Bristol Bridge, and Exit 4 will get you to Route 73 and you’ll have your choice of bridges.

