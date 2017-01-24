Wintry to the north, flooding down the shore

- The nor’easter that has been bringing us high winds and heavy rain is moving out, but very slowly. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the low pressure is still offshore, and showers will occasionally wrap around it.

She’s calling Tuesday annoying, rather than alarming like Monday.

Tuesday is starting chillier than Monday. Occasional light snow, sleet and freezing rain are mixing in with the rain to the north of Philadelphia, so be extra careful outside. You can see the pink on the radar so close to the city. (Click the map for more graphics and sme pictures.) Temperatures are well above freezing but that’s at the surface, not above.

Further north, in the mountains, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Carbon and Monroe counties. Folks there may get an inch of snow.

Tuesday will remain misty and drizzly. Expect some rain through the morning, and then a break midday. In the afternoon, there’s a small chance we’ll even see the sun! The rain should be gone by the evening.

Sue also says it’ll be more breezy than windy. Expect gusts of 25mph inland and 35mph down the shore, compared to 50+ mph Monday.

The Coastal Flood Warning continues due to high tides and wind. Many beaches were left battered by the storm and officials are checking the extent of erosion.

Whipping winds blew part of the roof off an oceanfront condo building in Long Branch, Monmouth County. Debris fell onto several parked cars below.

Utilities have restored electricity to all but 2,100 customers across New Jersey.

Tuesday’s high around Philadelphia will be about 42. Wednesday will be warmer, maybe 53 with sun. Thursday will be similar, but with possible rain. Then, starting Friday, it’ll get chillier.