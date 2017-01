Deadly police shooting in Delaware under investigation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Derrick Chambers via Fresco News News Deadly police shooting in Delaware under investigation Police said they responded to a call about a distraught man, possibly armed with a handgun, in a house. An officer ended up killing him.

- A police-involved shooting killed an armed man in Wilmington.

Police said at about 6pm Monday, they responded to a call about a distraught man, possibly armed with a handgun, in a house on the 1700 block of W. 13th Street.

When officers arrived, police say they found him with the gun and at some point, an officer fired, killing him.

No names have been released.

Wilmington police and the Delaware Department of Justice are investigating.