Person of interest in weekend armed home invasion, sexual assault

- There’s a person of interest in a terrifying crime that happened over the weekend.

Early Saturday, at about 4:30am, a Chestnut Hill couple became the victims of an armed home invasion and sexual assault.

Now, police say they’re speaking to a person of interest.

Police had said a man with a handgun got in through an unlocked door at a home on E. Chestnut Avenue.

He went into the front bedroom, and found a man and 56-year-old woman sleeping.

Then, he forced the woman out of bed and ordered the man to stay in bed while he sexually assaulted her.

According to police, "At some point, the offender put the handgun down and the complainant grabbed it and tried to shoot the offender, but the gun did not fire."

She yelled and the man called police to report a rape in progress.

That's when the attacker got away in their 2017 Hyundai Elantra. He also stole other keys, wallets and a cell phone.

Police say the attacker was 18-25 years old, 5’7” tall, with a dark complexion. He was clean shaven, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.