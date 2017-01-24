Ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah to start 10-year prison term Wednesday

Dec. 12, 2016: Fattah entering court for his sentencing hearing
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A longtime Pennsylvania congressman convicted of racketeering is set to start a 10-year prison term.

   Ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah must surrender Wednesday at FCI-McKean in Lewis Run, in western Pennsylvania near the New York border.
 
   The 60-year-old Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his June conviction.
 
   The jury found he took an illegal $1 million campaign loan, then used government and nonprofit funds to repay it. Four co-defendants were also convicted.
 
   Fattah lost his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals. It's unclear if he will be placed in FCI-McKean's medium security prison or low-security camp.
 
   His lawyers did not immediately return messages Tuesday.
 
   His son, Chaka "Chip" Fattah Jr., is serving five years in an overlapping bank fraud case at a prison in Michigan.
