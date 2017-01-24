Police: Deadly roommate shooting was a landlady-tenant rent dispute

Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief
 
Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief

Charged: Anthanasia Moncrief

Posted:Jan 24 2017 01:02PM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 01:02PM EST

MANAYUNK (WTXF/AP) - We're learning why a Manayunk woman is accused of shooting her roommate to death over the weekend.

   Police say she was his landlady, and she shot her tenant during a dispute over his unpaid rent.

   Capt. James Clark says 28-year-old Anthanasia Moncrief got into a shoving match with 32-year-old Richard Spadel during the argument shortly after 2:30am. Saturday. Spadel had been renting a room from her.

   Police say Moncrief went to get a gun and shot Spadel in the upper right back. He died at the scene.

   Moncrief's court appointed lawyer, Michael Wallace, declined to comment Tuesday, saying he hasn't had a chance to meet his client.

   Moncrief is being held in the city's Riverside Correctional Facility. She faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 8 on charges of murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

