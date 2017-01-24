Boy, 10, Steals His Parents' Car to Buy Soda, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase: Cops

(INSIDE EDITION) A reckless driver in Ohio was speeding, swerving and refusing to pull over - and when he finally gave up the chase, police said they were stunned to discover he was 10 years old.

A patrol officer had tried to stop the car, but it sped away, veering into oncoming traffic and nearly plowing head-on into a semi-trailer truck, authorities in Fostoria said.

When the car finally slammed to a stop in the parking lot of a restaurant at about 7 a.m. Sunday, police discovered a very short driver behind the wheel, officials said.

The 10-year-old told the officer he had stolen his parent’s vehicle so he could drive to a convenience store to buy a soda, authorities said. He had driven 11 miles, from the nearby town of Kansas, reaching speeds of up to 70 mph, police said.

“Besides himself, he placed a lot of people in serious danger,” Police Chief Keith Loreno told The Review Times.