Chelsea Handler says Melania Trump 'barely speaks English'

FOX NEWS - Chelsea Handler took a swipe at Melania Trump saying she wouldn't interview the First Lady because "she can barely speak English."

Perhaps the comedian, who does not hold a college degree, should do her research first. The First Lady speaks at least five languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Slovene.

As far as we can tell, Handler speaks but one.

This isn't the first time the "Chelsea" host has gone after Melania Trump's accent. She shared several tweets over the course of the presidential campaign making fun of the First Lady.
 


