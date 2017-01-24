Tracy woman still missing after car pulled from Alameda Creek News Missing Tracy woman still missing after car pulled from Alameda Creek Crews pulled a missing 18-year-old Tracy woman's vehicle from Alameda Creek on Tuesday. Her body has not yet been found.

The woman has been identified as Jayda Jenkins by family.

The woman was thought to have been driving when she ran off the road Saturday morning.

Crews found what they believe is the 18-year-old's Honda Accord at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, but dangerous conditions caused by the swiftly moving, unusually high waters of the creek prevented them from bringing the

car to shore, according to Alameda County sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly.

The car was pulled to the shore Tuesday.

The missing woman's name is Jayda. Her mom says, "She's amazing, she's a wonderful student, a beautiful human being... she's the one everyone goes to when they need encouragement."

Jayda's mom says she has hope that Jayda may still be found - maybe in a hospital.

Authorities say Jayda's seatbelt was unfastened. They add she always wears her seatbelt so they believe she likely took it off at some point inside the car.

A chopper is flying over the creek to search for Jayda. They are also searching by boat and search crews.

Niles Canyon Road is closed through at least the evening commute.