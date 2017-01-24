Hank's Take: Wearing shorts in Winter News Hank's Take: Wearing shorts in Winter Parenting boys is like running a zoo. Yep, it is and the animals are about 11 or 12 years old. They also like to wear shorts in the Winter time.

- Parenting boys is like running a zoo. Yep, it is and the animals are about 11 or 12 years old. First of all, they won't stop flipping water bottles – even in school.

I also need answers about why my son and his friends wear shorts in January.

So my son, Henry, and I hopped in the car and and picked up his friends -- Tristan Ingolsby and Joey Christman – both of them shorts-wearing, bottle-flipping maniacs and we had a shorts-wearing, bottle-flipping summit at the house.

Turns out the guys have their reasons.

They say they're indoors for seven hours at school. So it's not cold, and it’s hot in there so you’ll want to wear shorts. And they are only out for 45 minutes.

I guess that's fair – sort of. I wore shorts into work today to try to get some idea for myself and things were cooling off.

He’s right. I’m not really cold, but I’m not as warm as I would be if I had some pants on.

By the time I got to work, I was looking for the last word. So I did the only thing I could – I slid over to my fellow 11-year-old parent, Jennaphr Fredrick, she's the only person to talk to who knows about these things.

"Why are they doing that? They're jerks – they're dumb. They go out in flip-flops in the snow – which is ridiculous," said Fredrick. "I know the mom-cops are going to call me because I'm a bad human, but it’s not my fault. The kid is a jerk, a dummy, a rummy."

And that is the answer straight from the horse's mouth. If you have any further questions hit me up – or Jenn Frederick – on Twitter – and that is my take.

