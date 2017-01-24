Police: Man, shot, killed in Hunting Park

- Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed on the 500 block of W. Luray Street in Hunting Park.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the chest and once in the left arm. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say people went through the victim's pockets while he was on the ground after the shooting. We don't know if the people who raided the pockets are suspects in the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.