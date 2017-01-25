Traffic restrictions in Center City for Trump, GOP visit News Traffic restrictions in Center City for Trump, GOP visit Drivers and pedestrians both face restrictions because of President Donald Trump's visit to the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia.

The congressional delegation -- a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans -- is staying at the Lowes Philadelphia Hotel on 12th and Market streets from Wednesday through Friday.

Streets around the hotel will be closed during Trump's visit, Thursday from 6am until 6pm.

Starting 6am Thursday, pedestrians will not be allowed along:

the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Market Street,

12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert streets,

13th Street from Chestnut to Market.

That’s for the Secret Service’s secure perimeter.

From 8am Thursday to at least 6pm Thursday night, these roads will be closed:

13th Street from Chestnut to Market streets,

Market Street from 11th to Juniper streets,

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch streets.

Drivers should also expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.

Plus, these parking restrictions will be in effect from 6am Thursday until they’re reopened for drivers:

13th Street from Chestnut to Market streets,

Market Street from 11th to Juniper streets,

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch streets.

The parking authority and police say they’ll tow any cars on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The purpose of the congressional Republicans’ annual policy retreat is to hear from the president.

This comes as Trump's presidency gets off to a rocky start. Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The two-day conclave of work sessions, speeches and schmoozing gets underway Wednesday, with the high point coming Thursday with Trump's lunchtime speech. Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.

Lawmakers will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering, and football star Peyton Manning will appear.