Protesters with Greenpeace climb crane in DC to protest President Trump

WASHINGTON - Protesters with Greenpeace have scaled a crane in downtown D.C. in a protest against President Donald Trump.
The protest began around 8 a.m. when several protesters scaled the crane located on the site of the old 'Washington Post' building. The group took responsibility for the protest and said they will deploy a 70-foot by 35-foot banner with the word "Resist" on it.
The protest is causing traffic delays near the intersection of 15th Street and L Street.
No arrests or injuries have been reported.