Man arrested for weekend armed home invasion, sexual assault

- Police have now made an arrest after a terrifying crime that happened to a Chestnut Hill couple over the weekend.

Early Saturday, at about 4:30am, the two became the victims of an armed home invasion and sexual assault.

Now, FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports police have arrested 20-year-old James Bradley.

Police had said the attacker had a handgun and got in through an unlocked door at a home on E. Chestnut Avenue. He went into the front bedroom, and found a man and 56-year-old woman sleeping. Then, he forced the woman out of bed and ordered the man to stay in bed while he sexually assaulted her.

According to police, "At some point, the offender put the handgun down and the complainant grabbed it and tried to shoot the offender, but the gun did not fire."

She yelled and the man called police to report a rape in progress. That's when the attacker got away in their 2017 Hyundai Elantra. He also stole other keys, wallets and a cell phone.

Police did not saw how they caught Bradley.

He faces a slew of charges including false imprisonment, sexual assault, indecent sexual assault, involuntary sexual intercourse, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, robbery, receiving stolen property and simple assault.