Robbers accused of shooting man to death, then emptying his pockets News Gunmen accused of shooting man to death, then emptying his pockets Two armed robbers are accused of shooting their victim and then going through his pockets, as he lay dying on a Feltonville street.

- Two armed robbers are accused of shooting their victim and then going through his pockets, as he lay dying on a Feltonville street.

Police say at about 8:30pm Tuesday, the 31-year-old victim was held up. He may not have acted fast enough because one of the attackers shot him once in the left side of his chest, and once in his left arm.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports neighbors in the 500 block of W. Luray Street watched as the armed robbers went through his pockets as he lay on the ground, dying.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators may have a clue to help catch the killers. It seems someone at the scene dropped a form of identification, and authorities say it didn’t belong to the victim.

Police say he's from outside the city and the ID belongs to someone from West Philadelphia.