Questions about whether storm, falling sign killed man

- The death blamed on this week’s nor’easter may not have been weather-related at all.

The owner of D&S Auto Sales in Hunting Park, where the death happened Monday, told FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson he has surveillance video that tells a different story.

A very emotional Dwight Anderson said 60-year old Carey Hall was a longtime friend and employee.

The initial police report said wind knocked down his company sign on Whitaker Street and the sign hit Hall, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

But Anderson said surveillance video shows the sign went down hours before Hall got to work. (Click the picture for more scenes.)

"It shows when he was shoveling the debris up, putting it in a bag, shoveling it up, putting it in the bag, it shows him falling out,” Anderson explained. “Sign never hit him, never touched him."

In fact, Anderson said Hall called him at about 10am, when he got to work, to tell him the sign had fallen down. The video shows the sign falling down earlier, at about 6:30am.

And later, another man came to the lot to tell Anderson there was a man lying between two cars, and they called for help.

Police told FOX 29 News the initial report was based on preliminary information and they’ll change their final report on what happened, once they see the video and the medical examiner’s official cause of death.