Hit and run driver does major damage to 7-Eleven

- Police are trying to catch a hit and run driver who luckily didn’t run into a person, but caused major damage at a convenience store.

Delaware State Police say at about 8:45pm Tuesday, a woman in a maroon Honda was trying to park her car in the front lot of the 7-Eleven at 4865 Governor Printz Boulevard.

Instead, they said, “For an unknown reason, the vehicle continued forward and drove through the front of the store, striking the sales counter and causing significant damage to the business. The female operator of the car then reversed the vehicle and exited the store before fleeing in a southbound direction on Governor Printz Boulevard. There were no injuries to any occupants of the 7-11.”

Police say the car may have a temporary Delaware registration and two women were inside.

And, that maroon Honda “should also have sustained heavy front end damage,” as you may imagine.

Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information to call 302-761-6677 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333).