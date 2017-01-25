Man Reunited With Dog After Wife Dies in Car Crash and Beloved Pet Flees Accident Scene

(INSIDE EDITION) Life as Chris Olsen knew it came to a skidding stop when he hit a patch of black ice and his truck flipped again and again on a snowy Utah highway.

Michelle, his wife of two years, died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The 29-year-old woman was crushed when the vehicle slammed onto its passenger side.

"I wish I could have been able to trade places with her," Olsen told InsideEdition.com Wednesday. "I try to get through each day without dwelling on it. She was so young to lose her life."

The couple’s dog, Monte, was ejected from the truck and ran off. They had adopted him as a puppy not long after their wedding.

Chris, 30, didn’t know if their beloved pet was alive or dead, but friends and family members started an online search team, asking residents near the crash scene to keep an eye out for the young Rottweiler mix.