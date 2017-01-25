Window washers rescued from North Dallas high-rise

- Dallas Fire-Rescue crews rescued two window washers who were stuck alongside a high-rise in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

Crews received the initial call about window washers stuck on the fourteenth floor of the Prosperity Bank on LBJ Freeway around 2 p.m. It's not clear what caused a side of the scaffolding to become loose.

Rescue crews successfully pulled up one one the window washers and propelled the other man down the side of the building without any injuries.

The window washers were evaluated by a medical team but did not appear to have any injuries.