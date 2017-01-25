Police: 96-year-old woman attacked by dogs in East Germantown

Philadelphia police say a 96-year-old woman was attacked by two Pit Bulls on the 5800 block of Brush Road in East Germantown.

It happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police responded to a person screaming and found the victim unresponsive with multiple dog bites to her head, face and arms. The victim was transported to Einstein in extremely critical condition.

Police say the dogs that attacked were a 3-year-old Pit Bull and 10-year-old Pit Bull.

