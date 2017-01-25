Local scientists launch GoFundMe to help with trip overseas News Local scientists launch GoFundMe to help with trip overseas Some young scientists have the amazing opportunity to go overseas. They are the only American students invited.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

The North Penn High School Engineering Academy is running out of time before their big trip.

“We came in at 6 o’ clock this morning. Yeah, we actually enjoy doing this,” Anthony Brigidi told FOX 29.

Anthony along with his teammates TJ and Jason are just a few of the students picked to present their projects in London. They are studying Nanotechnology and building energy harvesting roof shingles.

“With their research endeavors, a school in London heard about the work that we were doing. They said, 'Wow we would like to invite you to our International Science Conference,'” North Penn Engineering Academy teacher Mike Boyer explained.

It is a pretty big deal. They are the only students from the United States ever to be invited.

You can image their nerves.

'We are presenting in a foreign nation. On stage in front of professors. It is going to be an interesting time," Jason Ellstrom explained.

But there is a catch—the trip is pretty expensive—about $30,000 to send eight students and two teachers.

"We found out about 2 months ago and we are leaving in a March," Boyer said.

To help with the cost they set up a GoFundMe account asking for the public's help.

"Just the research alone is a game changer for these students,' Boyer explained. "It is a unique opportunity for the students to experience true engineering. This is how to develop material that right now only cutting edge researchers and universities are doing."

For now every free minute helps prepare the perfect presentation.