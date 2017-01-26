Suspect in violent store robbery caught on camera News Suspect in violent store robbery caught on camera Police are looking for the man who they say held up a store and assaulted a 60-year-old employee.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at the Gold Star Alterations store on Elmwood Avenue.

Police say a 60-year-old female employee of the store was getting ready to close when the suspect came in the front door.

According to police, the suspect approached the employee with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then allegedly struck the employee several times in her face and torso.

The suspect got a away with $100 cash from the register. Police say he was last seen on the 6700 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The employee was taken to Presbyterian hospital for head injuries.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183.

