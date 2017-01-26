West Goshen police search for missing 56-year-old man

- Police in West Chester are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

According to police, J. Eugene Kister, 56, of West Chester left his home early Monday morning.

Police say Kister, who works in the Montgomery County area, called out that day and no one has heard from him since.

Kister drives a 2000 brown Ford Taurus with Pennsylvania license plate 'PZ7052.'

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Goshen police department at 610-696-7400.