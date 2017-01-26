Witnesses speak out after a 96-year-old woman is attacked by dogs

- Two witnesses are speaking out after a 96-year-old woman was attacked by dogs.

The witnesses told police they were working on the elderly woman's roof on Wednesday afternoon when they looked down and saw her being attacked by two pit bulls in the backyard.

According to police, the witnesses came down from the roof and got the dogs off of her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for serious bite injuries and is in serious condition.

Police say the owner of the dogs doesn't know how they got out, but it could have been through an open back door.

Animal Care and Control team (ACCT) responded to the scene and removed the dogs.

