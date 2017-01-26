Police: Former business executive slashes wife to death while kids were upstairs

(INSIDE EDITION)--Police in Michigan are alleging that a former business executive stabbed his wife to death then turned the blade on himself in an attempted suicide while their three young children were right upstairs.

Cops arrived to the Commerce Township home of 36-year-old Noah Ravenscroft Monday after a desperate call to 911. Police later said the caller was the couple's 10-year-old, who reportedly told an operator the father was retrieving a knife.

When deputies arrived, they say the former Quicken Loans exec was covered in blood and told them he'd stabbed his wife, according to an Oakland County Sheriff's Office statement.

On the floor of their living room, cops say they found 38-year-old Kristy Ravenscroft dead in a pool of blood.

Cops say she'd been stabbed multiple times. A kitchen knife they believe to be the murder weapon was taken into evidence.

A spokesperson for Quicken Loans told CBS Detroit that Ravenscroft resigned his post as senior vice president in mid-December after more than 10 years with the company.

"We are saddened by this terrible tragedy involving our former team member. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted during this very difficult time," the company said in a statement.

Ravenscroft was ordered held without bond during a hearing Wednesday, when a judge warned him not to contact his children or his wife’s family.