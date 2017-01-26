Fast Food Worker Allegedly Smeared Her Own Blood on Customer's Burger

(INSIDE EDITION) A teenage Mississippi fast food worker faces a felony charge after cops say she smeared her own bodily fluids onto a customer's burger.

Police in Columbus allege 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel put her menstrual blood and saliva onto a woman's burger in a Jack's restaurant drive-thru while she was working on January 7.

Samuel was first accused when another employee told her mother about the alleged incident, leading the mother to post about it on Facebook, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The victim, a woman from Tupelo, an hour north of Columbus, reportedly came forward after news of the allegedly tainted burger began to spread.

Meanwhile, such an act appears to carry a heft charge in Mississippi, where "knowingly sell(ing) unwholesome bread or drink" is a felony crime.

If convicted, Samuel could face up to five years in prison.

For now, she has been released from Lowndes County Adult Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond.