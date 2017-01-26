Police: Victim of home invasion busted for drugs

Pictured (From left to right): Jason Mackey, 39, and Elijah Stevens, 23, were arrested for allegedly invading a Newark, DE. home.

- Police are investigating what started as home invasion, but ended with the victim's arrest on drug related charges.

It happened early Monday morning on Prospect Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the location after a report for a home invasion and robbery. When officers arrived, they found two victims. Tyler Oppel, 23, was bleeding from his head and an additional 20-year-old man was not hurt.

Oppel told police three suspects came into the house through an unlocked door.

According to police, one of the suspects struck Oppel in the head with a handgun and took items from the other victim. All of the suspects then ran away.

Police say that officers immediately noticed drug paraphernalia in the house and a strong order of marijuana.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found marijuana plants, cocaine, scales, and other drug-related tools.

Police seized the items and arrested Oppel for drug charges and other related charges.

Oppel was taken to the hopsital for treatment of his injuries before being arraigned and released on a $7,500 bond.

On Wednesday, investigations lead to the arrest of Jason Mackey, 39, as one of the suspects in the initial robbery. Police say they found drugs and paraphernalia after a traffic stop of Mackey's car.

Elijah Stevens, 23, was then arrested as police learned of his connection to the robbery through mutual friends.