New Jersey to be first US state to offer new parents baby boxes News New Jersey to be first US state to offer new parents baby boxes Babies in New Jersey are going to sleep a lot safer now. The state has become the first in the country with a universal baby box program.

- Babies in New Jersey are going to sleep a lot safer now. The state has become the first in the country with a universal baby box program.

Officials gathered at Cooper University Hospital in Camden to announce the news.

The baby boxes are made from durable cardboard and can be used as a baby's bed for the first months of their lives. Doctors say the goal of this new program is to reduce sudden infant death syndrome.

All expecting and new parents in New Jersey can receive a free baby box by completing online parenting education.