Lansdowne Mom searching for 20-year-old son missing since mid-november

A Lansdowne mom has been searching for her 20-year-old son missing since mid-November.

"I wake up every day and it's like I can't believe I don't know where my son is at," said Michelle Duncombe, a distraught mother on the verge of never being the same again. Her 20-year-old son William Toney has been missing since the middle of November.

"I stay up. I was having trouble sleeping and it was really a matter of another day is about to close and if I go to sleep I'm sort of giving up for that day being able to find him," she said. The last Michelle talked to her son was when he texted her on November 17th asking if she wanted to watch a TV show with him.

"Then he text back and said mom I'm just going to hang with my friends tonight. I'll talk to you later."

Will lives in West Philly but would come to his mother's house in Lansdowne on Sundays to have dinner with her and his 10 and 12 year old brothers. He didn't show up. A sign that something thing was wrong.

"I called his job. He hadn't been to work and that sort of took it to the next level for us. And the night before Thanksgiving, we usually spend as a family. I decided to get in contact with the police," said Michelle.

Now more than two months later still nothing. East Lansdowne Police posted on its Facebook page that there's been no activity on Will's social media or his cell phone which they traced to the area of 51st and Ranstead in West Philly but didn't find it. There's also a picture of the tattoo he has on his chest.

Police say will has no known ties to anyone with a criminal history.

"He wasn't in trouble. He wasn't hanging with the wrong crowd. He was working. He was going to school," said Michelle.

Will often hung out in Sharon Hill and Upper Darby. Michelle is desperate for information about where he is or what may have happened to him.

"Just put yourself in our shoes to wake up not knowing where your kid is at every day. Think of how that feels."

Will was last seen at a Dunkin' Donuts in Sharon Hill. Someone told police he was walking with two unidentified men.