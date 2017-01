- A Montgomery County woman has been charged in the death of a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly sold her heroin.

Detectives say 26-year-old Julie Parker, of Lansdale, sold the victim a batch of heroin laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 40 to 50 times deadlier than street-level heroin.

The 22-year-old woman was found dead back in November.

Parker was charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

She faces up to 40 years behind bars.