Dog from Korean 'meat farm' learns how to lie down on bed News Dog from Korean 'meat farm' learns how to lie down on bed Dogs saved from a Korean meat farm are beginning to adjust to their new lives, but some are struggling to understand concepts like beds and comfort.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared video of one of the pups, named Harriet, who fell asleep standing on her bed. She apparently did not know she could settle down on the soft, pink and black blanket to take a snooze.

HSTB said shortly after the video was taken, Harriet was gently shown by a kind worker how to lie down and rest.

In a post on Facebook about Harriet’s journey to a good night’s sleep, the HSTB wrote, “These dogs have been on an arduous journey and still have a long way to go, but we are hopeful that wagging tails and snuggly beds will become their norm.”

HSTB workers said Harriet is spending time in the Volunteer Manager’s office to help her socialize.

Harriet is a 3-year-old Korean Jindo. She’s full grown, but may still put on weight as she adjusts to normal food. She will end up weighing between 35 and 40 pounds.

HSTB said Harriet has shown interest in humans and accepts human touch, but does not initiate it. She also does not understand how to walk on a leash. We’ve all been there.

She’s being carried from the run to a play yard and into the office. She does like to explore the yards, but doesn’t seem into playing with other dogs.

HSTB said she’s basically learning “how to be a dog.”

She is making slow progress. HSTB said while Harriet spent the day with the volunteer manager, she took food from the manager’s hand and finally lay down on her bed.

“We are excited and confident that each day Harriet, and the other Korean dogs, will make small steps toward happy, healthy lives,” Nash McCutchen with HSTB said.